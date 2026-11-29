The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has strongly condemned what it describes as attempts by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to dodge accountability in the high-profile disappearance case involving Lalith Kumar Weeraraju and Kugan Muruganandan.

FSP Education Secretary has made clear that the former president cannot shield himself from responsibility by feigning hearing difficulties or claiming a failure of memory when questioned about the case.

Calls for Accountability

The FSP's remarks come amid growing frustration over the pace of justice in the long-running disappearance case, which has drawn significant public attention across Sri Lanka. The party has taken a firm stance that those in positions of power during the period in question must face scrutiny and cannot rely on convenient lapses of recollection to escape accountability.

According to the FSP, playing deaf or dumb before investigators and the courts is not an acceptable response from a former head of state, and such behaviour undermines the entire process of delivering justice to the victims and their families.

A Case That Refuses to Fade

The disappearance of Lalith Kumar Weeraraju and Kugan Muruganandan has remained one of the most closely watched cases involving alleged enforced disappearances in Sri Lanka. Families and civil society groups have long demanded answers and justice in connection with the case.

The FSP's intervention signals that political pressure on former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to cooperate fully and transparently with legal proceedings is unlikely to ease in the near future.