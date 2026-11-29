Two people have died following a head-on collision between a car and a container truck on the Puttalam–Colombo main road, according to IBC Tamil. The crash occurred in the Pathuluoya area along the highway in the early hours of today, 29 November 2026.

Police confirmed that the two victims were passengers travelling in the car at the time of the collision. The container truck was involved in the frontal impact that proved fatal for both individuals.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident. No additional details regarding the identities of the deceased or the circumstances leading to the crash have been released at this stage.

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