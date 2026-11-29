A relatively minor adjustment to international shipping routes off the Sri Lankan coast could dramatically reduce the risk of fatal collisions between vessels and blue whales, according to research conducted by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

The findings suggest that moving shipping lanes just 15 nautical miles further south of Sri Lanka could cut the probability of ship strikes on blue whales by as much as 95%, offering a potentially transformative solution to one of the most pressing marine conservation challenges in the region.

A Year-Round Presence in Busy Waters

Unlike blue whale populations elsewhere in the world, those inhabiting the northern Indian Ocean — including waters off Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Oman — do not undertake seasonal migrations. Instead, they remain in the region throughout the year, sustained by monsoon-driven ocean currents that provide a consistent food supply.

This permanent residency places Sri Lanka's blue whales in constant proximity to one of the world's most heavily trafficked maritime corridors. More than 70,000 vessels pass through the area annually, with an estimated 200 ships transiting Sri Lankan waters every single day. Many of these vessels travel within 10 nautical miles of the coastline — well within the habitat zones regularly used by blue whales.

The overlap between whale habitat and high-density shipping traffic has made ship strikes a significant conservation concern, one that experts warn is likely far worse than official figures indicate. Many collisions are never reported, making it difficult to determine the true toll on the whale population.

A Modest Change, a Major Impact

IFAW surveys indicate that rerouting ships 15 nautical miles to the south would substantially reduce the risk of whale-vessel collisions without disrupting the flow of international maritime trade. The shipping lanes off Sri Lanka carry a considerable share of global cargo, including oil and containerised goods, underscoring the importance of finding a workable balance between economic activity and environmental protection.

Conservation groups have long argued that such a route adjustment represents one of the most practical and cost-effective interventions available to protect the species. The proposal does not require vessels to abandon the broader shipping corridor — only to shift slightly within it.

An Endangered Species Under Multiple Threats

Blue whales are classified as endangered and face a range of human-related pressures beyond ship strikes, including entanglement in fishing gear and the accelerating impacts of climate change on ocean ecosystems.

In Sri Lanka, the continued presence of blue whales in coastal waters has also given rise to a whale-watching tourism industry. However, conservation organisations have emphasised the need for responsible practices, including maintaining safe distances from the animals to avoid causing additional stress or disruption.

The IFAW research reinforces that protecting these marine giants does not necessarily require halting maritime commerce — only a willingness to make measured adjustments to how that commerce is conducted.

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