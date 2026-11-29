Sri Lanka is set to experience a notable reduction in rainfall beginning early 2027, driven by the evolving influence of El Niño weather patterns, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Duty Meteorologist Malith Fernando explained that as El Niño conditions progress, their effect on the island's rainfall will undergo a significant reversal. While the phenomenon has contributed to heavier-than-usual rains during the second inter-monsoon season, its influence will begin suppressing precipitation once the north-east monsoon and first inter-monsoon periods take hold.

Wet Spell Before the Dry

Fernando noted that above-normal rainfall can still be anticipated until approximately mid-December, after which conditions are expected to taper off gradually. The drier-than-normal trend is then projected to persist from around January 2027 through to April or May of that year.

"Heavier than usual rains can be expected until around mid-December before tapering off gradually," Fernando said, adding that the relatively drier period would extend well into the first half of 2027.

Authorities Urged to Plan Ahead

The meteorologist confirmed that relevant sectors have already been advised to make use of the current rainy period to conserve water in preparation for the anticipated dry spell. He added that other state institutions are also taking proactive steps to ensure the country is well-positioned to manage the conditions expected in 2027.

Sri Lanka's agricultural, water supply, and irrigation sectors are among those most likely to feel the impact of prolonged reduced rainfall, making early planning and resource management critical in the months ahead.

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