A Sri Lankan Tamil chef has made history at the World Culinary Cup, claiming three medals in a single tournament — a remarkable achievement that has drawn widespread congratulations from across the community. According to IBC Tamil, Raviraaj Dhanuraj became the first Sri Lankan Tamil to represent the national culinary team at the prestigious competition, which was held in Luxembourg, Western Europe.

The World Culinary Cup takes place once every five years, bringing together culinary teams from nations around the globe. Dhanuraj competed as part of the Sri Lanka national team on 21 November 2026, earning two silver medals by finishing second in two separate categories, and a bronze medal by finishing third in a third category.

A Historic First in the Pasta Category

Beyond the medals themselves, Dhanuraj's participation carried additional significance. He is recognised as the first Sri Lankan Tamil to secure a place in the national team's pasta category — a distinction that adds to the historic nature of his achievement at this year's competition.

His teammates in the Sri Lanka national squad included some of the most prominent culinary figures in the country — among them a judge from MasterChef Sri Lanka, as well as executive chefs from leading five-star establishments including Cinnamon Grand, Hilton, and Shangri-La. Competing alongside this elite group, Dhanuraj held his own and contributed to the team's overall success on the world stage.

From Jaffna to London

Originally from Jaffna, Raviraaj Dhanuraj is currently based in London, where he has built a distinguished culinary career. He is a regular participant in annual food festivals, and is notably also a fixture at the food festival held each year in Riyadh (Risha).

His triple-medal performance at an international competition of this calibre has prompted an outpouring of praise and congratulations from many, celebrating his success as a proud moment not only for the Sri Lankan Tamil community but for Sri Lanka as a whole.