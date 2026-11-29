The Administrative Service Association has announced it will not participate in the trade union action scheduled for tomorrow, stepping back from what had been anticipated as a broader coordinated industrial effort.

The association's decision to opt out marks a notable development in the lead-up to the planned action, which had been expected to draw participation from multiple public sector bodies across the country.

No official reason was immediately provided by the association regarding its withdrawal from the trade union action, though the move is likely to influence the overall scale and impact of tomorrow's planned industrial activity.

Sri Lanka has seen periodic trade union actions among public sector workers in recent times, with various associations and unions raising concerns over issues including wages, working conditions, and government policy decisions affecting state employees.

The extent to which other trade unions and associations will proceed with tomorrow's action as originally planned remains to be seen, with the Administrative Service Association's withdrawal potentially prompting further reconsiderations among participating groups.

Further details on the trade union action and any additional developments are expected to emerge ahead of tomorrow's proceedings.

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