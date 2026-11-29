Motorists who flout traffic regulations in and around Colombo will soon find it far harder to avoid detection, according to IBC Tamil, which reports that artificial intelligence-equipped cameras are set to be installed across the capital and its suburbs as part of a new road safety initiative.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) responsible for traffic and road safety has confirmed that the first phase of the AI camera deployment is planned to begin in December, with the broader rollout covering Colombo city and the surrounding areas.

How the System Will Work

The AI-powered cameras are designed to automatically identify drivers who commit traffic violations. Once a violation is captured and the offender identified, the relevant traffic fine notice will be dispatched to their home address by post — meaning offenders need not be stopped at the scene for action to be taken against them.

Aiming to Cut Accidents

Authorities expect the initiative to bring about a significant reduction in road accidents. By combining real-time surveillance with automated enforcement, the system is intended to act as a strong deterrent against dangerous driving behaviour on the capital's roads.

The phased introduction signals a shift towards technology-driven traffic management in Sri Lanka, with Colombo serving as the launch point for what could eventually be a wider national programme.

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