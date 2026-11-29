Sri Lanka's Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, has announced that investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks are expected to be concluded in the near future. The minister made this declaration according to IBC Tamil, while participating in the Committee Stage debate on budget allocations for the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs in Parliament on the 28th of November.

Minister Wijepala informed Parliament that a verdict has already been delivered in the case filed against 25 individuals, including Naufer Maulavi, in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks. The investigations are being conducted through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Investigations Progressing on Multiple Fronts

The minister outlined several parallel lines of inquiry that remain active, stating that the investigations are proceeding very successfully and that the authorities anticipate wrapping them up shortly. Among the matters under active investigation are:

Efforts to uncover the facts surrounding the Vavunathivu attack, which preceded the Easter Sunday bombings, with legal action being pursued accordingly.

Special investigations into conspiracies alleged to have taken place in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attacks, in connection with which some individuals have been arrested.

The abduction case involving Prakeeth Ekneligoda.

The enforced disappearance of 11 individuals who were allegedly abducted, held in an underground prison at the Trincomalee Naval Camp, and subsequently made to disappear.

The minister confirmed that all these investigations are being carried forward through the CID and expressed confidence that they would be brought to a successful conclusion in the near term.