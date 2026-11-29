A developing cyclonic system in the Bay of Bengal is raising serious concerns for Sri Lanka and India's Tamil Nadu coastline, as Cyclone 'Kani' takes shape and poses a potential threat to both regions.

Storm System Gathering Strength

Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring the formation of Cyclone 'Kani' over the Bay of Bengal, as the system shows signs of intensification. The storm's projected trajectory has placed Sri Lanka and the neighbouring Indian state of Tamil Nadu squarely in its path, prompting heightened vigilance among disaster management officials in both countries.

Sri Lanka on Alert

Residents in Sri Lanka's coastal communities are being urged to remain watchful as the situation continues to develop. Cyclonic weather systems originating in the Bay of Bengal have historically brought severe rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas to Sri Lanka's northern and eastern coastal belts, with the potential for significant disruption to fishing activities, transportation, and daily life.

Precautions Advised

Authorities are expected to issue further advisories as the storm system evolves. Members of the public are encouraged to:

Monitor official weather updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Avoid unnecessary sea travel until the all-clear is given

Take precautionary measures to secure property in low-lying and coastal areas

Stay informed through reliable news sources and emergency broadcasts

The situation is being closely tracked, and further updates are expected as Cyclone 'Kani' continues to develop over the coming hours and days.

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