Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder and secret burial of a 30-year-old man from Muruthalawa, following a missing persons complaint filed by his wife last week.

Missing Person Report Triggers Investigation

The case came to light on November 24, when a woman walked into the Peradeniya Police Station to report that her husband, a resident of Karuwalawatta in Muruthalawa, had not returned home. She told police that he had informed her he was travelling to the Kesbewa area to meet a friend. Peradeniya police subsequently alerted the Kesbewa Police Station, which launched its own investigation into the matter.

Dispute Alleged to Have Led to Death

Inquiries by the Kesbewa Police established that the man had met a friend in the Kesbewa area on the morning of November 23. Investigators allege that a dispute broke out during that meeting, after which the friend and several others allegedly killed him in the Polgasowita area. His body is believed to have been concealed in a nearby forested location.

Suspects Arrested on November 28

Acting on their findings, the Kesbewa Police arrested three suspects on November 28. The individuals, aged 20, 36, and 37, are residents of the Madapatha and Polgasowita areas.

A magisterial inspection of the alleged burial site was scheduled to be conducted by the Kesbewa Magistrate on November 29. Investigations are continuing under the Kesbewa Police Station.