A sergeant attached to the Special Task Force (STF) has been arrested in connection with alleged heroin trafficking, according to Ada Derana.

The arrest marks a significant development, with a member of one of Sri Lanka's elite law enforcement units now facing serious drug-related allegations.

The STF is a specialised counter-terrorism and security unit operating under the Sri Lanka Police, widely regarded as one of the country's most disciplined and highly trained forces. The arrest of one of its members on drug trafficking suspicions is likely to draw considerable public attention.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest, including the location, quantity of drugs allegedly involved, and any additional suspects, have not been disclosed at this stage.

Authorities are expected to provide more information as investigations progress. The case is likely to be closely watched given the seniority and institutional affiliation of the individual concerned.