A male body has been discovered along the shoreline in Matara, according to IBC Tamil. The body was found within the Wellamadama beach area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Matara Police Division.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, authorities said. The body has since been transferred to the mortuary of the Matara Hospital pending further proceedings.

The Matara Police are currently conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

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