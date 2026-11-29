A tipper truck driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol defied a police order to stop in Jaffna early on Sunday morning (29 November), triggering a chaotic chase that brought down around ten telecommunication poles and disrupted telephone services across the affected area, according to IBC Tamil.

The incident unfolded during a road checkpoint operation conducted by officers of the Kodicamam Police in the early hours of today. When officers flagged down the tipper truck, which was travelling along the Kodicamam–Parutthithurai Road in a manner that aroused suspicion, the driver refused to comply and sped away.

Sand Spilled, Poles Snapped During High-Speed Escape

As police gave chase, the driver began dumping the sand loaded on the vehicle onto the road while continuing to flee. During the pursuit, the tipper struck a telecommunication pole. The vehicle's momentum caused the pole's wires to become entangled with the truck, and as it continued moving, approximately ten poles were successively pulled down and broken.

The damage to the poles immediately cut off telecommunication services to the surrounding area, while the sand strewn across the road also disrupted traffic movement in the locality.

Driver and Assistant Arrested; Intoxication Confirmed

Police eventually cornered and stopped the vehicle. The driver, a 25-year-old from the Palai area, along with his assistant, were arrested. While the driver was being held at the police station for questioning, it was confirmed that he had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Restoration Work Underway

Telecommunications workers have been deployed to the site and are continuing repair work to replace the damaged poles and restore services to the affected area.

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