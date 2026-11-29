Authorities have confirmed that 17 sacks seized in the Thalaramba area contain the dangerous methamphetamine drug commonly known as "Ice," marking one of the significant narcotics finds in recent times.

Three individuals, including a woman, have been taken into custody in connection with the haul, according to officials. The arrests follow the initial seizure of the suspicious sacks, which were subsequently subjected to laboratory analysis to verify their contents.

Significant Narcotics Discovery

The confirmation that all 17 sacks contained "Ice" — a highly addictive and destructive crystalline stimulant — underscores the scale of the find and raises serious concerns about drug trafficking networks operating within the country.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have been intensifying efforts to crack down on the smuggling and distribution of hard drugs, with "Ice" increasingly emerging as a substance of serious concern alongside more traditionally prevalent narcotics.

Three in Custody

The three arrested suspects, one of whom is a woman, are currently in the hands of the relevant authorities as investigations into the matter continue. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest and the ongoing inquiry are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

The Thalaramba seizure is likely to draw significant attention from anti-narcotics officials and policymakers as Sri Lanka continues its battle against the growing threat of drug trafficking across the island.