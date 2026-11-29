Five Grade 13 students from two government schools in the Galenbidunuwewa area were hospitalised on the 27th after falling ill from consuming cannabis sweets, according to Mihintale Police. The students — three boys and two girls, all aged 17 — are Advanced Level pupils who secretly ate the sweets aboard a bus without their teachers' knowledge.

The incident occurred during an educational excursion to Colombo, organised upon completion of a six-month vocational training programme linked to the A/L curriculum and conducted with the approval of the Mihintale Zonal Education Director's office. All students from the zone were travelling together by bus when the five consumed the cannabis sweets, concealing their actions from accompanying teachers.

Students Fall Ill En Route

As the bus travelled from Galenbidunuwewa towards Mihintale town, the five students began vomiting and showing signs of illness. Teachers on board promptly arranged for all five to be admitted to the Mihintale Hospital for treatment.

Further Pills Found During Investigation

During the subsequent police investigation, officers discovered four additional cannabis sweet pills in the possession of one of the hospitalised 17-year-old students. Those pills were taken into police custody. Under questioning, the student told police he had purchased the sweets from a shop in the Galenbidunuwewa area, paying Rs. 2,500 for them.

One student whose condition deteriorated to a serious state was transferred to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further medical care.

Student Produced Before Court

The 17-year-old student found in possession of the cannabis sweets was produced before a magistrate on the 28th and subsequently released on two personal bail bonds of Rs. 100,000 each, police said. The case is scheduled to be taken up again on the 12th of December (12 December 2026).