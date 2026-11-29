Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, marking yet another significant chapter in his distinguished career in the sport.

The appointment sees one of Sri Lanka's greatest ever batsmen step into a prominent administrative and strategic role with the high-profile IPL outfit, further cementing his reputation as a respected figure in international cricket beyond his playing days.

Jayawardene, widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have represented Sri Lanka, has steadily built an impressive post-retirement career in cricket management and coaching. His vast experience at the highest levels of the game is expected to be a valuable asset for Delhi Capitals as the franchise looks to strengthen its cricketing operations.

The move adds to Jayawardene's already well-established credentials as a cricket administrator and mentor, having previously been involved in coaching and leadership roles with various international and franchise teams.

The appointment is likely to be welcomed by cricket fans in Sri Lanka, who continue to follow the former national captain's contributions to the global game with great pride.

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