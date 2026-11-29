Twenty-two people sustained injuries on Wednesday after a bus toppled down a precipice in the Hasalaka area, according to reports.

The incident, which caused alarm among residents and authorities in the region, resulted in multiple casualties requiring medical attention. All 22 injured individuals were reported to have been on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Hasalaka, situated in the Kandy District of the Central Province, is known for its winding mountain roads and steep terrain, conditions that can pose significant challenges for large vehicles navigating the area.

Emergency services responded to the scene following the incident. The injured were attended to and transported for medical treatment, though no further details regarding the severity of their conditions have been confirmed at this stage.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing the cause of the accident or whether investigations are under way into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Road safety along Sri Lanka's mountainous routes remains a persistent concern, with steep gradients and narrow roads frequently cited as contributing factors in vehicular accidents across the hill country.

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