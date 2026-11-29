The Sri Lanka Navy has officially confirmed that 17 sacks recovered from a vessel at Thalaramba in Mirissa, Matara district, contain "ice" narcotics, with three suspects — including one woman — and two vehicles now in custody following the operation.

Multi-Agency Operation Nets Suspects and Dinghy

The seizure was the result of a coordinated joint operation carried out on November 28 along the Thalaramba beach area in Mirissa. The operation involved the Sri Lanka Navy, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Police Special Task Force and the Sri Lanka Air Force working in unison to intercept the suspected narcotics shipment.

During the raid, officers apprehended two male suspects who attempted to flee the scene and seized a dinghy boat believed to have been used to transport the narcotics-laden sacks to the shore.

Sweeping Anti-Narcotics Effort in 2026

The Mirissa bust adds to a significant body of anti-drug work carried out by Sri Lankan security forces this year. According to the Navy, the cumulative results of narcotics interdiction operations in 2026 include:

69 craft confiscated in total — comprising 11 multi-day fishing vessels, five foreign craft and 53 other vessels

389 individuals arrested and referred for legal proceedings, including 368 Sri Lankan nationals and 21 foreign nationals

1,686.887 kg of heroin seized

1,051.330 kg of "ice" seized

256.200 kg of cocaine seized

51.091 kg of hashish seized

Ratama Ekata Operation Crosses Rs. 116 Billion Mark

Under the Navy's flagship anti-narcotics initiative, Operation Ratama Ekata, the total street value of narcotics seized has surpassed Rs. 116 billion, with more than Rs. 75 billion worth of that haul recorded during 2026 alone — underscoring the scale and intensity of Sri Lanka's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking along its coastline.

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