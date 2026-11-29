The Ministry of Education has instructed schools across Sri Lanka to ensure that all end-of-year activities are completed by December 4, as tomorrow has been confirmed as a normal school day.

The directive, issued to educational institutions nationwide, signals the Ministry's intent to maintain regular academic schedules while ensuring that schools manage their annual wrap-up programmes within a defined timeframe.

Parents and students have been advised to prepare accordingly, with school authorities expected to plan any remaining ceremonies, prize-givings, or closing events within the stipulated deadline.

The Ministry's instruction aims to bring consistency to the conclusion of the academic calendar, preventing disruptions that may arise from schools extending activities beyond the set date.

School administrators have been called upon to coordinate with staff and stakeholders to ensure compliance with the December 4 deadline, allowing for a smooth and orderly close to the academic year.