More than 20 people sustained injuries after a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus overturned in the Hasalaka area, according to reports.

The accident, involving a public transport bus operated under the national carrier, resulted in multiple casualties being reported at the scene. Emergency services responded to the incident following the overturning of the vehicle.

Hasalaka, located in the Kandy District of the Central Province, is a region frequently traversed by intercity and regional bus services connecting rural communities to urban centres.

The injured were transported for medical attention following the incident. Authorities have yet to release a full official statement detailing the precise cause of the accident or the current condition of those affected.

Road accidents involving public transport remain a persistent concern across Sri Lanka, with safety advocates repeatedly calling for stronger enforcement of traffic regulations and improved maintenance standards for the national bus fleet.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue.