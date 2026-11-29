The government has made clear it has no intention of taking steps to disrupt the strike scheduled for tomorrow, with Health Ministry Secretary Mahinda Jayasinghe confirming the administration's position on the planned industrial action.

Jayasinghe's remarks signal that authorities are not looking to intervene in the strike, which is set to proceed as planned. The statement comes as trade unions and workers prepare to carry out the action, drawing attention to their demands through organised labour activity.

The confirmation from the Health Ministry Secretary is likely to be welcomed by those backing the strike, offering assurance that workers will not face obstruction from government quarters as they exercise their right to industrial action.

Further developments regarding the strike and its impact are expected to emerge as the situation unfolds tomorrow.