The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced an extension to the deadline for filing income tax returns, giving taxpayers additional time to submit their documents by 14 December.

Relief for Taxpayers Amid Filing Pressures

The extension comes as a welcome development for individuals and businesses who had been racing to meet an earlier cutoff. The IRD's decision provides breathing room for those who have yet to complete their filings, allowing more time to gather the necessary documentation and submit returns accurately.

No Income Is No Excuse

Despite the deadline extension, the IRD has made clear that taxpayers who fail to file — even those with no income to declare — remain at risk of facing a substantial financial penalty. Individuals who miss the revised deadline could be liable for a fine of up to Rs. 400,000, underscoring the importance of compliance regardless of one's income status.

Tax authorities have consistently emphasised that the obligation to file a return is separate from the obligation to pay tax. Those who believe they fall outside the taxable income bracket are still required to submit a return to avoid punitive action.

A Reminder to All Registered Taxpayers

The IRD is urging all registered taxpayers to make use of the extended window and avoid leaving submissions to the last minute. With the 14 December deadline now in place, filers are encouraged to access the department's online portal or visit their nearest IRD office to complete the process well ahead of time.

Non-compliance with tax filing requirements has increasingly drawn enforcement attention in Sri Lanka, as the government continues efforts to broaden the tax base and improve revenue collection amid ongoing economic recovery measures.

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