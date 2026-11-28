Sri Lanka has thrown open its doors to Chinese travellers, granting them visa-free access in a bid to boost tourism and strengthen bilateral ties with the world's most populous nation. However, the warmth of that welcome has not been reciprocated for Sri Lankan business people seeking to enter China, who continue to navigate a cumbersome and restrictive visa process.

A One-Sided Open Door

The move to offer visa-free entry to Chinese nationals reflects Colombo's eagerness to attract high-spending tourists from China, a market that holds enormous potential for Sri Lanka's recovering economy. With a population of 1.4 billion people, even a fraction of Chinese outbound travellers choosing Sri Lanka as a destination could deliver a significant boost to the island's tourism sector.

Yet while Sri Lanka has rolled out the welcome mat, Sri Lankan traders and entrepreneurs looking to do business in China still face considerable hurdles. Obtaining a Chinese visa remains a time-consuming and often uncertain process for Sri Lankan nationals, placing local merchants at a disadvantage in one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets.

An Imbalance That Troubles the Business Community

For Sri Lankan exporters and small business owners hoping to forge commercial ties with Chinese partners, the disparity is a source of growing frustration. The inability to travel easily to China restricts their capacity to attend trade fairs, meet suppliers and buyers, and explore market opportunities firsthand — activities that are essential to building lasting business relationships.

Industry observers have noted that genuine economic partnership between the two countries requires reciprocal ease of movement, not just for tourists, but for the traders and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of bilateral commerce.

Calls for Reciprocal Arrangements

As Sri Lanka deepens its economic engagement with China — a country that is both a major source of imports and a significant creditor — voices within the Sri Lankan business community are calling on the government to negotiate reciprocal visa arrangements or at least a simplified visa pathway for traders and professionals.

Without such measures, analysts warn, the benefits of closer Sri Lanka-China relations risk flowing predominantly in one direction, leaving local businesses unable to fully capitalise on opportunities in the Chinese market. The government's ability to address this imbalance will be a key test of whether the broader relationship translates into tangible gains for ordinary Sri Lankan entrepreneurs.