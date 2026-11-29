A massive haul of crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as "Ice," weighing 346 kilograms and 184 grams was intercepted during a joint law enforcement operation at Thalaramba beach in Mirissa, Matara district, on November 28.

Multi-Agency Operation Nets Three Suspects

The operation brought together the Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard, Police Special Task Force (STF), Air Force, and State Intelligence Service in a coordinated effort that resulted in the arrest of two men and one woman.

Investigators recovered 17 sacks containing the narcotics, which had been packed into 340 individual parcels. A dinghy believed to have been used to ferry the drugs, along with two vans suspected of being positioned to transport the consignment inland, were also seized at the scene.

The two male suspects were apprehended alongside the dinghy, while the female suspect was taken into custody in connection with the two vans. All three suspects, the seized narcotics, and the vehicles were subsequently handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) for further investigation and legal proceedings. The quantity of drugs was formally confirmed on November 29 following a detailed examination conducted with PNB assistance.

Rs. 120 Billion Worth of Drugs Seized This Year

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.) highlighted the broader impact of the national anti-drug campaign, titled A Nation United, noting that the Navy and Coast Guard alone had seized narcotics with a gross street value exceeding Rs. 120 billion through joint operations since the campaign's launch.

He stated that both land and maritime operations had been significantly intensified through enhanced intelligence-sharing with local and international agencies, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to preventing narcotics from reaching Sri Lankan shores.

Campaign Tallies Staggering Numbers

Presenting a comprehensive progress report on the anti-drug drive, the Deputy Minister revealed the following figures recorded under the campaign:

331,130 individuals arrested on drug-related offences

1,063 major traffickers among those arrested

5,749 individuals accused of aiding and facilitating drug trafficking

2,987kg of heroin seized

3,760kg of methamphetamine seized

11,341kg of cannabis seized

303kg of cocaine seized

Approximately 300kg of kush seized

Major General Jayasekara commended all agencies involved in the Mirissa operation and called on members of the public to report any drug-related activity by contacting the emergency hotlines 1818 or 1997.