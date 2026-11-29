The Mayor of Puttalam has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a trader, according to reports citing Ada Derana.

Authorities took the mayor into custody following the incident, which reportedly involved a physical altercation with a local trader. The arrest marks a significant development in the case, given the high-profile nature of the accused.

Further details regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, including the identity of the trader involved and the location of the incident, have not yet been fully disclosed by officials.

The arrest of an elected municipal leader is a matter of considerable public interest, and the case is expected to draw close scrutiny from both local residents and authorities in the coming days.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

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