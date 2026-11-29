Electric Trains to Reach Colombo Within Three Years, Says Deputy Minister T.B. Sarath
Residents of Colombo and its surrounding areas can expect to travel by electric trains within the next three years, Deputy Minister T.B. Sarath has announced. The minister made the declaration while attending a land permit distribution programme held in the Diyabeduma area, according to the report.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Sarath outlined a series of government initiatives aimed at raising living standards, particularly for public sector workers. Beyond salary increases for state employees, he said the government is actively working to improve transport, healthcare and housing facilities.
The Deputy Minister also revealed that funds have been allocated to bring 700 luxury buses into the country, as part of broader efforts to modernise Sri Lanka's public transportation network.
The announcement signals a significant step forward in the country's infrastructure ambitions, with electric rail connectivity to the capital set to transform daily commuting for thousands of people across the Colombo metropolitan region.
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which three years though, whose goverment will even be there by then
finally some good news, hope the ticket prices are affordable for ordinary ppl
three years means ten years minimum in this country, we all know
exactly, they said same thing about the highway extension no?