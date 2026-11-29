Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Chanaka Madugoda has sparked controversy in parliament by challenging the right of Tamil MPs to remain in the legislature, following their participation in Maaveerar Naal commemorations and remarks honouring late LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Madugoda, who represents the Galle district, made the remarks during the committee-stage debate on budget allocations for the Ministries of Defence, Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday, 28 November.

Criticism Directed at Tamil MP Ravikaran

The SLPP MP specifically targeted MP Thurairasa Ravikaran, taking issue with Ravikaran's decision to wish Prabhakaran a happy birthday within parliament, and his tribute to former LTTE military commander Balraj on the occasion of the latter's 18th death anniversary. Madugoda questioned whether a parliamentarian who made such remarks could legitimately occupy a seat in Sri Lanka's legislature.

Madugoda argued that while individuals had the right to privately remember those they had lost during the war, publicly commemorating Prabhakaran was unacceptable. He also pointed to Maaveerar Naal events held across the North, criticising Tamil political representatives for attending remembrance gatherings in Kopay, Valvettithurai and Chavakachcheri in Jaffna.

He further alleged that members of National People's Power (NPP) local government bodies had attended commemorations in Chavakachcheri. He noted that NPP's own Jaffna MP, Karunanathan Ilankumaran, had marked both Maaveerar Naal and Prabhakaran's birthday on Facebook.

Matara Ambula Controversy Raised

Madugoda also raised the recent partial demolition of a Sinhala-run eatery in Jaffna, known locally as the 'Mathara Bath' or Matara Ambula shop, calling for uniform application of decisions concerning roadside establishments and warning against selective enforcement based on ethnicity.

Sri Lanka Police have since clarified that the partial demolition was carried out pursuant to a court order issued over unauthorised construction, and was entirely unrelated to the ethnicity of the establishment's owners. Police rejected characterisations of the action as ethnically motivated, describing circulating reports as misleading and distorted.

Claims Over Displaced Communities

The SLPP parliamentarian went on to allege that Sinhala and Muslim communities in the North had not received justice in the 17 years since the end of the armed conflict, claiming that approximately 7,000 Sinhala residents and 90,000 Muslims had been displaced from the region. He questioned whether sufficient advocacy existed for their resettlement and alleged that Sinhala students had been denied educational opportunities in the North.

Ravikaran Hits Back

Ravikaran responded by raising a point of order, firmly rejecting Madugoda's criticism. He maintained that elected representatives had both the right and the responsibility to reflect the sentiments and commemorations of the constituents who had voted for them.

"People vote for us and send us here. We commemorate what the people commemorate," Ravikaran stated.

He also questioned how Sri Lanka could ever resolve its long-standing ethnic tensions if such attitudes continued to be expressed within the walls of parliament itself, suggesting that Madugoda was not in a position to pass judgement on Tamil MPs' conduct.

The exchange has thrown into sharp relief the enduring divisions over how Sri Lanka's civil war legacy is remembered and memorialised, with Tamil land rights issues also remaining unresolved — residents of Myliddy in Jaffna have been protesting for 32 consecutive weeks for the return of land held by the military for the past 36 years.