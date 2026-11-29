Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has described the defeat of terrorism and the liberation of Sri Lanka as the greatest tribute he could have offered his late father, D.A. Rajapaksa, as a political leader.

Speaking in a lengthy statement to mark the 59th death anniversary of D.A. Rajapaksa, the former President reflected on personal grief, family bonds and his father's enduring political contributions to the country.

"Being the son of D.A. Rajapaksa, who won the love of the people of Ruhuna, is a source of pride for Mahinda Rajapaksa. I also proudly state that public affection is a Rajapaksa legacy," he said.

Rajapaksa noted that despite nearly six decades having passed since his father's death, the sense of loss remains as profound as ever. He also acknowledged the support of his mother and elder brother, Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, in holding the family together following their father's passing, and took a moment to remember his recently deceased sister-in-law, Chandra Malini.

A Father's Political Contributions

The former President highlighted D.A. Rajapaksa's contributions to rural Sri Lanka, citing his efforts in championing farmers' rights, broadening access to education for children in rural communities, and securing state land for those without property of their own.

A commemorative ceremony was held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute in Colombo to mark the anniversary, bringing together religious leaders, political representatives and diplomats, including Chinese Ambassador Wei Huaxiang.

A Message to the Public

Closing his statement on a personal note, Rajapaksa urged Sri Lankans to cherish and care for their parents and elders while they are still alive.

Once they are gone, only memories and voids remain.

The death anniversary served as both a moment of political reflection and a deeply personal tribute from a son who credits his father's legacy as a cornerstone of his own public life.