The Getambe Water Purification Plant has resumed operations following a major rehabilitation project valued at Rs. 350 million, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's efforts to strengthen its water supply infrastructure.

The facility, which serves as a critical source of clean water for communities in its catchment area, has been brought back into service after undergoing the extensive upgrade works funded at the considerable investment.

A Major Investment in Water Infrastructure

The Rs. 350 million rehabilitation project reflects the government's commitment to restoring and modernising the country's water purification network, ensuring a reliable and safe supply of drinking water to residents who depend on the plant.

Water purification plants such as the one at Getambe play an essential role in public health, treating raw water before it reaches homes, businesses and public institutions. The reopening of the facility is expected to bring relief to communities that may have faced supply disruptions or reduced capacity during the rehabilitation period.

Significance for the Region

The recommissioning of the Getambe plant is seen as a positive development for water security in the region, with the upgraded facility now better positioned to meet the demands of the population it serves.

Authorities are expected to continue investing in the maintenance and modernisation of water supply infrastructure across the island as part of broader development priorities aimed at improving the quality of life for Sri Lankan citizens.