Sri Lanka's aviation sector is set to receive a fresh boost next month, with two international carriers preparing to begin scheduled services to Colombo, according to IBC Tamil. France-based French Bee and Russia-based S7 Airlines are both planning to launch new routes to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in December 2026.

French Bee is scheduled to commence operations to BIA from 19 December, with two flights per week planned on the new route. The French carrier's entry adds another European connection to Sri Lanka's growing network of international air links.

Meanwhile, S7 Airlines of Russia is set to begin direct flights from Serbia to Colombo from 20 December, also operating twice weekly. The service will provide a new gateway connecting Eastern Europe with Sri Lanka.

Tourism Boost Expected

The introduction of these two new services is expected to drive a significant increase in visitor arrivals from both Russia and Europe. Travel and tourism industry observers anticipate that the added seat capacity on these routes will make Sri Lanka a more accessible destination for leisure travellers from both regions during the peak holiday season.

The launch of both services within days of each other underlines the growing international interest in Sri Lanka as a tourism destination as the country continues its economic recovery and works to attract more foreign visitors.

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