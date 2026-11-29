Sri Lanka's debt interest payments as a proportion of government revenue have fallen sharply — from 80 percent to 40 percent — according to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Harshana Suriyapperuma. Speaking at a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, he attributed the improvement to the structured economic programme pursued by the government over recent years.

Suriyapperuma told reporters that rather than continuing to rely on a debt-dependent economy, the government had designed a mechanism to generate genuine economic growth and use that growth to service its obligations. This disciplined approach, he said, had drawn favourable attention from internationally recognised credit rating agencies, which conducted thorough assessments of Sri Lanka's economy before revising their outlooks upward.

S&P Global Raises Sri Lanka's Sovereign Rating

Among the most significant developments, Suriyapperuma noted that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating from 'CCC+/C' to 'B-/B' — a meaningful step forward for a country that was locked out of international capital markets during the depths of its economic crisis.

The upgrade covers multiple rating categories:

Both the long-term foreign currency and long-term local currency ratings have been raised from 'CCC+' to 'B-' .

to . Both the short-term foreign currency and short-term local currency ratings have been lifted from 'C' to 'B'.

A Shift from Dependency to Growth

The Treasury Secretary emphasised that the trajectory of Sri Lanka's public finances has fundamentally changed. By cutting the share of revenue consumed by interest payments in half, the government has created greater fiscal space to invest in development and public services — a key indicator that international creditors and rating agencies watch closely when assessing a country's debt sustainability.

The improved ratings are widely seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery and reform programme, and are expected to support the country's efforts to access external financing on more favourable terms going forward.

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