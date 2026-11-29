A disturbing sequence of events involving a false invitation, a ransom demand and a brutal killing has come to light in Kesbewa, with three suspects — among them a former Army soldier — remanded in custody until December 8 in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Dushmantha Sandaruwan.

Victim Left Home on a Musical Assignment

Sandaruwan, a drummer and dancer from Muruthalawa in Kandy, left his home on November 22 after reportedly being invited by a friend to perform at a religious ceremony in Kesbewa. He never returned.

As days passed without word from her husband, his wife filed missing person complaints with both the Peradeniya and Kesbewa police. The situation took a more alarming turn when she received an anonymous telephone call demanding Rs. 120,000 for his release.

Arrests Made Following a Tip-Off

Acting on a tip-off received on November 28, police moved swiftly and arrested three individuals — the victim's friend, identified as a former Army soldier known as Manju, along with two other suspects.

During the course of questioning, the main suspect reportedly claimed that his motive stemmed from allegations that the victim had attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with his wife.

Body Recovered from Marshland

Investigations led authorities to a shrine in Heraliyawala, where the victim had allegedly been taken, assaulted and killed. His body was subsequently buried in a nearby marshy area. It was recovered on Sunday, November 29, and transferred to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila for further examination.

Murder Allegedly Recorded on Mobile Phone

In a chilling revelation, police disclosed that one of the suspects had allegedly filmed the murder on a mobile phone before deleting the footage. The device is set to be handed over to the Government Analyst in the hope that the deleted material can be retrieved.

Investigators are continuing to probe both the killing and the ransom call made to the victim's wife, as the full circumstances surrounding the case are yet to be established.