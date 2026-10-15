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Court of Appeal President Steps Aside from Case Involving Gnanasara Thera's Prison Attire

15 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments
Court of Appeal President Steps Aside from Case Involving Gnanasara Thera's Prison Attire

Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya has recused himself from the bench presiding over petitions that challenge a decision by prison authorities to compel Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera to wear standard prison attire during his incarceration.

Recusal Announced in Open Court

The withdrawal was announced by Justice Abeysuriya during proceedings, effectively removing him from any further involvement in hearing the case. No detailed explanation for the recusal was made publicly available at the time of the announcement.

Background to the Dispute

The petitions before the Court of Appeal were filed in response to a directive issued by prison officials requiring the prominent Buddhist monk to don standard prison clothing following his imprisonment. The case has drawn considerable public attention given the high-profile nature of Ven. Gnanasara Thera, who is widely known for his outspoken activism and his previous legal entanglements with the Sri Lankan justice system.

The matter raises questions surrounding the treatment of clergy within the Sri Lankan prison system, particularly with respect to religious identity and the rights of incarcerated individuals to maintain certain aspects of their religious practice and appearance.

Case to Proceed Before Reconstituted Bench

With the Court of Appeal President stepping aside, the petitions are expected to be taken up before a reconstituted bench. The case is likely to continue attracting close scrutiny from both legal observers and the public, given its broader implications for the rights of religious figures held in state custody.

Further developments in the matter are anticipated as the court process moves forward.

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💬 Join the Discussion 3

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P
Pasan Liyanage 15 Oct 2026

prison rules apply to everyone no? why thero getting special treatment

N
Nimal Fernando 15 Oct 2026

why he stepped aside? conflict of interest or what?

A
Amila Rajapaksha 15 Oct 2026

good question, whole thing feels fishy to me

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