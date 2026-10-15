CID Wraps Up Money Laundering Investigation Against Namal Rajapaksa, Indictments to Follow

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court that it has concluded its investigation into the money laundering case filed against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and two co-accused, with authorities now set to proceed with formal indictments before a higher court.

Case Reaches Critical Milestone

The development was disclosed during proceedings held before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, marking a significant step forward in a case that has long been monitored by legal and political observers across the country. Investigators indicated that all necessary inquiries have been carried out and that the matter will now be escalated to a superior court through the filing of indictments.

Background to the Case

Namal Rajapaksa, a prominent Member of Parliament and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been named as the primary accused in the money laundering case, alongside two other individuals. The case is among several legal proceedings that have been associated with members of the Rajapaksa political family in recent years.

The conclusion of the CID's investigation signals that the case is now transitioning from the inquiry phase to formal prosecution proceedings, a move that could have considerable implications for the accused as well as the broader political landscape in Sri Lanka.

What Comes Next

With the investigation officially wrapped up, prosecutors are expected to prepare and file indictments in a higher court, where the case will be heard on its merits. Legal analysts note that this stage represents a more serious phase of the judicial process, as it moves beyond preliminary inquiry and into full criminal trial territory.

Further details regarding the timeline for filing indictments and the specific court before which the matter will be presented are yet to be officially confirmed.

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