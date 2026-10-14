Meteorology Department Issues Heavy Rain Warning Above 100mm for Multiple Sri Lanka Regions

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory warning of intense rainfall expected to exceed 100 millimetres across several parts of the island on Wednesday.

The warning signals potentially hazardous conditions for residents in the affected areas, with such high volumes of rainfall capable of triggering flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to daily life and transport networks.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities are calling on communities in vulnerable regions to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions ahead of the anticipated downpours. Residents living in low-lying areas and on hillside slopes are particularly advised to monitor conditions closely and heed any evacuation instructions issued by local officials.

Rainfall exceeding 100 mm within a single day is considered heavy by meteorological standards and can place significant strain on drainage infrastructure, rivers, and reservoirs across the country.

Seasonal Weather Patterns

Sri Lanka regularly experiences periods of intense rainfall driven by monsoon activity and inter-tropical weather systems, which can rapidly escalate into emergency situations if communities are not adequately prepared.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor developing weather patterns and is expected to issue further updates as conditions evolve. Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed through official meteorological bulletins and follow guidance from the Disaster Management Centre.

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