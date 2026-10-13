Sajith Premadasa Calls for Parliamentary Committee Meeting Over Ven. Gnanasara's Case

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stepped in to raise concerns over the case involving Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, formally requesting that a parliamentary committee be convened to examine the matter.

Premadasa has written to Dr. Najith Indika, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection, urging him to summon a meeting of the committee specifically to address the issues surrounding the prominent Buddhist monk.

A Parliamentary Appeal

The request from the Opposition Leader signals growing political interest in the circumstances surrounding Ven. Gnanasara Thero's situation, with Premadasa choosing to channel his intervention through the appropriate parliamentary oversight mechanism rather than making purely public statements.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection holds a broad mandate to scrutinise matters relating to the justice system and civil liberties, making it the relevant body to examine any concerns raised in connection with the case.

Background

Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a consistently controversial figure in Sri Lankan public life, attracting both strong support and significant criticism over the years.

The Opposition Leader's formal intervention through parliamentary channels is expected to place additional pressure on the committee to take up the discussion at its earliest convenience.