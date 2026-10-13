Sajith Calls for Urgent Legal Reforms to Uphold the Dignity of Buddhist Clergy

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged authorities to move swiftly in amending existing laws and regulations to better protect the dignity and sanctity of Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka.

A Call for Legislative Action

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), made the call emphasising that the current legal framework is insufficient to adequately safeguard the revered status of the Buddhist clergy in the country. He stressed that meaningful reforms are long overdue and must be prioritised without further delay.

Sri Lanka, a predominantly Buddhist nation, has historically placed the sangha — the community of ordained monks — at the heart of its cultural and religious identity. Any perceived threat or affront to the dignity of Buddhist clergy tends to draw significant public attention and concern across the island.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Religious Landscape

The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect growing sentiment among certain political and religious circles that monks are increasingly vulnerable to situations that undermine their standing and respect in society. Premadasa argued that the state has a responsibility to ensure the protection of the clergy is enshrined more firmly in law.

Existing laws are deemed inadequate to fully protect Buddhist monks' dignity

Premadasa called for immediate amendments to relevant statutes and regulations

The appeal comes amid broader national conversations about religious respect and governance

Laws and regulations must be amended without delay to ensure the dignity of Buddhist monks is fully protected and upheld at all times.

The Opposition Leader's position is expected to resonate with a broad segment of Sri Lankan society, given the profound role Buddhism plays in the nation's cultural fabric. It remains to be seen whether the ruling government will respond to these calls and take concrete steps toward the proposed legal reforms.

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