President AKD Eyes Battery Concessions to Boost Rooftop Solar Adoption Among Households

Government Weighs Incentives for Home Solar Users

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signalled that the government is actively exploring concessions aimed at domestic rooftop solar users, in a move that could significantly accelerate the uptake of renewable energy among Sri Lankan households.

The President revealed that discussions are underway to introduce relief measures, particularly around battery storage systems, to make rooftop solar installations more financially accessible for ordinary citizens across the island.

Encouraging a Shift Toward Clean Energy

The proposed concessions reflect the government's broader push to reduce Sri Lanka's dependence on conventional power sources and ease the burden on the national grid. By making battery storage more affordable, authorities hope to encourage homeowners who have already invested in solar panels to store excess energy rather than rely on grid power during off-peak generation hours.

Rooftop solar systems have grown in popularity in Sri Lanka in recent years, particularly following the country's devastating economic crisis, which exposed deep vulnerabilities in the national energy supply. Many households turned to solar as a long-term solution to both rising electricity bills and prolonged power cuts.

What This Could Mean for Households

If formalised, the concessions could benefit a wide cross-section of Sri Lankan homeowners. Key potential advantages include:

Reduced upfront costs for battery storage units paired with rooftop solar installations

Greater energy independence for households in areas prone to grid instability

Lower monthly electricity bills over the long term

A measurable reduction in pressure on Ceylon Electricity Board infrastructure

Broader Energy Policy Direction

President Dissanayake's remarks align with the administration's stated commitment to expanding Sri Lanka's renewable energy footprint. The country has set ambitious targets to transition a substantial portion of its electricity generation toward clean sources in the coming decades, and encouraging domestic solar adoption is seen as a critical component of that strategy.

The government is considering introducing concessions for domestic rooftop solar users to encourage the installation of such systems — President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Further details regarding the specific nature of the concessions, including whether they would take the form of tax relief, import duty reductions, or direct subsidies, are yet to be formally announced. The public and industry stakeholders are expected to await a more comprehensive policy statement in the near future.

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