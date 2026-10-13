Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer After Successful Surgery, Vatican Confirms

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the Vatican announced on Wednesday, though Church officials confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff underwent a successful surgical procedure to address the condition.

Surgery Completed at Rome's Gemelli Hospital

According to an official medical bulletin released by the Vatican, the Pope underwent a 90-minute operation at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday during which surgeons removed a lower lobe of his right lung. The procedure was described as successful by medical authorities overseeing his care.

The Vatican confirmed the lung cancer diagnosis following the surgery, offering reassurance to the global Catholic community that the operation had gone as planned. No further complications were reported in the immediate aftermath of the procedure.

Global Concern for the Pontiff's Health

The news has drawn widespread attention from Catholics around the world, including Sri Lanka's significant Catholic community, who will be closely following updates on the Holy Father's recovery.

Gemelli Hospital in Rome has historically served as the primary medical facility for sitting popes and is well equipped to manage complex procedures of this nature.

Further updates on Pope Leo XIV's condition and recovery timeline are expected to be issued by the Vatican in the coming days.

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