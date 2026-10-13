Indian Government Moves to Free Fishermen Detained by Sri Lanka, High Court Told

The Indian central government has informed the High Court that it has taken active steps to secure the release of Indian fishermen who were recently arrested by Sri Lankan authorities, according to reports from legal proceedings in India.

Government Assures Court of Diplomatic Action

Appearing before the High Court, representatives of the central government confirmed that measures are being undertaken through appropriate diplomatic and administrative channels to facilitate the release of the detained fishermen. The submission came as the court was hearing a matter related to the arrests carried out by Sri Lankan naval or fisheries enforcement authorities.

The detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka has long been a recurring flashpoint in bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, particularly involving fishermen from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu who frequently operate in waters close to the International Maritime Boundary Line.

A Long-Standing Issue

Cross-border fishing disputes between India and Sri Lanka have persisted for decades, with Sri Lankan authorities periodically arresting Indian fishing vessels and their crews for allegedly straying into Sri Lankan territorial waters. The affected fishermen often face prolonged detention, and their boats are frequently impounded, causing significant hardship to their families.

Both governments have periodically engaged in dialogue to address the issue, with joint working group meetings and diplomatic exchanges aimed at finding a lasting resolution. However, incidents of arrest continue to occur, keeping the matter alive as a sensitive humanitarian and diplomatic concern.

Families Await News

For the families of the detained fishermen, such arrests represent not only a loss of livelihood but also deep personal anxiety over the welfare of their loved ones held in a foreign country. Advocacy groups and political representatives from coastal communities have consistently called on the Indian government to act swiftly whenever such detentions occur.

The High Court is expected to continue monitoring the matter, with the central government required to report back on the progress made toward securing the fishermen's release.

Related Video