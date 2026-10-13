Imprisoned Monk Gnanasara Thera Threatened Suicide Amid Deep Distress, Claims Fellow Cleric

A Buddhist monk spearheading efforts to secure the release of the controversial and imprisoned Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera has alleged that the detained cleric was in a state of severe psychological distress and had threatened to take his own life while behind bars.

Alarming Claims From Release Campaign

The monk, who leads an active campaign calling for Gnanasara Thera's freedom, made the alarming revelation publicly, drawing fresh attention to the conditions and circumstances surrounding the prominent figure's imprisonment. The cleric stated that Gnanasara Thera had expressed suicidal intentions, suggesting that his mental and emotional wellbeing had deteriorated significantly during his time in custody.

The claim has stirred renewed debate among religious communities, civil society groups, and political observers across Sri Lanka, with supporters of the imprisoned monk expressing grave concern over his welfare.

Background on Gnanasara Thera's Imprisonment

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a deeply polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life. Known for his outspoken and at times inflammatory rhetoric on religious and ethnic matters, he has attracted both fierce criticism and a loyal base of supporters within Buddhist nationalist circles.

His imprisonment followed legal proceedings that resulted in a custodial sentence, a development that prompted ongoing protests and advocacy from a section of the Buddhist clergy and lay supporters who have persistently demanded his release.

Calls for Urgent Intervention

The monk leading the release campaign has urged authorities and relevant government officials to take immediate steps to address the situation, warning that the imprisoned cleric's condition warranted urgent attention. He appealed to the government to consider the matter seriously in light of the welfare concerns raised.

No official response from prison authorities or government representatives confirming or denying the allegations regarding Gnanasara Thera's mental state had been issued at the time of reporting.

The development is likely to intensify pressure on the government from certain quarters of the Buddhist establishment, even as critics of the monk maintain that the rule of law must be respected regardless of his religious standing.

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