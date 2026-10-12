Sri Lanka Moves to Regulate Virtual Assets Before Critical Anti-Money Laundering Review

Sri Lanka is stepping up efforts to establish a regulatory framework for virtual assets, as the country prepares to face an upcoming evaluation of its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing systems.

Why This Matters Now

The push to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets comes as Sri Lanka braces for scrutiny from international financial watchdogs assessing the strength of its financial crime prevention mechanisms. Establishing clear rules around virtual assets is widely seen as a key requirement for demonstrating compliance with global standards.

Countries that fall short in such evaluations risk being placed on monitoring lists maintained by bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which can significantly damage a nation's reputation in international financial markets and complicate cross-border transactions.

Regulatory Steps Being Taken

Sri Lankan authorities have been working to bring virtual asset service providers under formal oversight, ensuring that those dealing in cryptocurrencies and related digital instruments are subject to licensing requirements, customer due diligence obligations, and suspicious transaction reporting rules.

Virtual asset service providers are expected to register with relevant authorities

Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and due diligence requirements are to be enforced

Suspicious transaction reporting frameworks are being extended to cover digital asset dealings

Broader Context

The global regulatory environment around virtual assets has tightened considerably in recent years, with international bodies urging member states to close legislative gaps that could be exploited for money laundering or the financing of terrorist activities. Sri Lanka's move aligns with this broader global trend.

Bringing virtual assets within a formal regulatory perimeter is essential not only for meeting international obligations but also for building investor confidence in Sri Lanka's evolving digital economy.

For Sri Lanka, which has been navigating its way through a significant economic recovery following the 2022 financial crisis, maintaining credibility with international financial institutions remains a top priority. A positive outcome from the AML evaluation would reinforce the country's standing and support its continued access to foreign financing and investment.

Officials are expected to continue consultations with relevant stakeholders as the regulatory framework is refined ahead of the evaluation deadline.

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