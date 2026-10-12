Meteorology Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall Up to 150mm as Low-Pressure System Forms Near Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a warning of significantly increased rainfall across the island from Tuesday, October 13, as a low-pressure system develops in waters near the country, bringing the threat of heavy downpours of up to 150 millimetres.

Widespread Heavy Showers Expected

Authorities have cautioned residents to brace for intense rainfall as the developing low-pressure system is expected to drive adverse weather conditions across multiple parts of the island. The forecast warns of showers reaching as high as 150mm in certain areas, a level of rainfall that can pose serious risks to communities in low-lying and flood-prone regions.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

With heavy rain of this magnitude forecast, residents in vulnerable areas are being urged to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautionary measures. Flooding and landslides are among the key risks associated with prolonged heavy rainfall of this scale, particularly in mountainous and coastal districts.

Rainfall of up to 150mm is forecast in affected areas

The increased rainfall is expected to begin from Tuesday, October 13

A developing low-pressure system near Sri Lanka is identified as the primary cause

Stay Alert, Authorities Advise

The Department of Meteorology is continuing to monitor the situation closely as the low-pressure system evolves. Members of the public are advised to follow official updates regularly and avoid unnecessary travel in areas likely to be impacted by severe weather conditions.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide-risk areas should take all necessary precautions and remain alert to official weather advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Sri Lanka frequently experiences significant rainfall events during the inter-monsoon and monsoon seasons, with such systems capable of rapidly escalating into dangerous conditions. Authorities will continue to provide updates as the weather situation develops.

Related Video