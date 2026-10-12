Mayor's Son and Son-in-Law Held Over Post-Accident Assault in Nawalapitiya

Police have arrested the son and son-in-law of the Nawalapitiya Municipal Council Mayor in connection with an alleged assault that took place following a road accident, authorities confirmed.

The two individuals were taken into custody after reports emerged that they had attacked a person in the aftermath of the traffic incident. The exact circumstances surrounding the initial accident and the subsequent assault are currently under investigation.

High-Profile Arrests Draw Public Attention

The arrests have drawn significant attention given the prominent position held by the suspects' relative, the Mayor of Nawalapitiya. The incident raises fresh concerns about the conduct of individuals connected to public officials and the misuse of perceived influence.

Such cases of post-accident violence have become a growing concern across Sri Lanka, with authorities repeatedly urging the public to exercise restraint and resolve road disputes through lawful means rather than resorting to physical confrontation.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, and the arrested individuals are expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course. Further details regarding the charges to be filed are anticipated as the inquiry progresses.

No official statement has yet been issued by the Nawalapitiya Mayor regarding the arrest of the two family members.