Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Plans Major Expansion with 75 New Fuel Stations

CPC Moves to Strengthen Island-Wide Fuel Distribution Network

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced plans to establish 75 new fuel stations across Sri Lanka, marking one of the state-owned energy giant's most significant infrastructure expansion drives in recent years.

The move is expected to broaden access to fuel for motorists and businesses island-wide, addressing longstanding concerns about distribution gaps in certain regions of the country.

Expanding Reach Across the Island

The planned network of new outlets is anticipated to improve fuel availability in both urban and rural areas, reducing the burden on existing stations that have at times struggled to meet peak demand. The expansion reflects the corporation's renewed focus on strengthening its retail footprint following a period of significant economic turbulence that severely impacted Sri Lanka's energy sector.

The new stations are also likely to intensify competition within the domestic fuel retail market, where private operators have steadily grown their presence in recent years.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Energy Sector

As the country's primary state-owned petroleum entity, the CPC plays a central role in ensuring energy security and price stability for Sri Lankan consumers. Expanding its station network could allow the corporation to:

Improve fuel accessibility in underserved areas

Strengthen its competitive position against private fuel retailers

Generate additional revenue to support operational sustainability

Reduce congestion and long queues at existing fuel outlets

Sri Lanka has been gradually stabilising its fuel supply chain following the severe economic crisis of 2022, during which crippling shortages led to lengthy queues at fuel stations across the country.

The expansion of the CPC's retail network signals a broader effort by the state corporation to modernise its operations and better serve the needs of Sri Lankan consumers.

Further details regarding the timeline, locations, and investment figures associated with the 75 new stations are yet to be officially disclosed by the corporation.

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