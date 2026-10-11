AKD Accuses Drug Traffickers of Funding Media Outlets and Anti-Government Protests

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made a serious allegation, claiming that proceeds from drug trafficking are being channelled into financing certain media organisations and protests directed against his government.

Presidential Accusations Raise Eyebrows

Speaking publicly, President Dissanayake — widely known by his initials AKD — alleged that illicit drug money is being funnelled into YouTube channels and media outlets operating in Sri Lanka, with the purported aim of undermining his administration. He further claimed that some of the organised demonstrations held against the government have also been financially backed by narcotics-linked funds.

The allegations represent one of the more striking claims made by the President since assuming office, and have already sparked considerable public debate about the integrity of media financing and civil protests in the country.

A Pattern of Concern Over Illicit Networks

The President's remarks suggest a belief within his administration that criminal networks — particularly those involved in the drug trade — are actively working to destabilise the current government through both media manipulation and street-level activism.

President Dissanayake indicated that intelligence gathered by relevant authorities had informed his position on the alleged connections between drug money and anti-government activity.

Media and Civil Society React

The allegations have drawn attention from journalists, civil society groups, and political opponents, many of whom are likely to demand that the government produce concrete evidence to substantiate such far-reaching claims. Critics argue that labelling media criticism and public protests as drug-funded could be perceived as an attempt to delegitimise dissent.

President AKD alleged drug trafficking proceeds are financing certain media outlets and YouTube channels.

He further claimed that protests against the government have been funded through similar illicit sources.

The allegations have not yet been accompanied by the public release of supporting evidence.

Civil society and media observers are expected to call for transparency and proof.

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery, the government's relationship with independent media and public protest movements remains a closely watched indicator of the country's democratic health. President Dissanayake's latest claims are certain to intensify scrutiny on both sides of the debate.

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