Stranded at Sea and Under Sanctions: Sri Lanka Caught in a Difficult Bind Over Iranian Oil Tankers

Sri Lanka finds itself navigating treacherous diplomatic waters as it grapples with a deeply uncomfortable dilemma — what to do when vessels connected to Iran, a country under heavy international sanctions, require assistance in the waters around the island nation.

A Conflict Between Humanitarian Duty and International Obligations

At the heart of the matter lies a fundamental tension: international maritime law obliges all seafaring nations to render assistance to ships in distress, regardless of their origin or ownership. Yet Iranian oil tankers carry with them the weight of sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western powers, sanctions that Sri Lanka risks violating if it extends certain forms of support.

For a country already struggling to stabilise its economy following a catastrophic financial crisis, the prospect of falling foul of Washington and its allies presents a serious concern. Sri Lanka depends heavily on international financial institutions, foreign aid, and trade relationships with sanctioning nations — making any perceived breach of sanctions frameworks potentially costly.

The Broader Geopolitical Context

Iran has long faced crippling sanctions primarily targeting its oil sector, with the United States leading efforts to isolate Tehran economically. Iranian oil tankers operating across Asian waters have become a recurring flashpoint, as countries in the region are frequently caught between their legal maritime responsibilities and the political pressure emanating from Western capitals.

Sri Lanka, positioned strategically along some of the world's busiest shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean, is no stranger to encountering vessels of various nationalities requiring assistance or port access. However, Iranian-linked ships present a uniquely complicated scenario that previous administrations have never fully resolved.

What Sri Lanka Stands to Lose

Analysts warn that Sri Lanka must tread carefully on multiple fronts. Among the key risks are:

Potential secondary sanctions from the United States if Sri Lankan entities are found to have materially supported sanctioned Iranian vessels

Diplomatic fallout with key Western partners who provide significant development assistance and trade concessions

Legal liability under domestic law, which has not been clearly aligned with international sanctions regimes

At the same time, refusing to assist a vessel in genuine distress could expose Sri Lanka to criticism under international maritime conventions, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Calls for a Clear Policy Framework

Experts and legal observers have called on the Sri Lankan government to establish a transparent and consistent policy framework that addresses such scenarios before they escalate into full-blown diplomatic incidents. Without clear guidelines, maritime authorities and port officials are left to make high-stakes decisions on an ad hoc basis — a situation that satisfies no one and pleases every party least of all.

The absence of a coherent national policy on sanctioned vessels leaves Sri Lanka perpetually vulnerable to being caught off guard, at a time when geopolitical fault lines are growing sharper across the Indian Ocean region.

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery and works to strengthen ties with both Eastern and Western partners, this dilemma over Iranian oil tankers serves as a stark reminder that small nations positioned along global trade routes are rarely insulated from the pressures of great power rivalry. How Colombo chooses to respond — or whether it chooses to respond at all — may well define the tone of its foreign policy for years to come.

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