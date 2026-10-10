Sri Lanka's Universities Face Academic Exodus as Lecturers Abandon Posts

Sri Lanka's higher education sector is facing a deepening crisis as university lecturers across the country are leaving their positions, raising serious concerns about the future of tertiary education on the island.

A Growing Trend of Departures

University lecturers in Sri Lanka have been walking away from their academic posts in increasing numbers, leaving institutions understaffed and students without adequate instruction. The trend threatens to undermine the quality of higher education at a time when the country is still working to stabilise itself following years of economic hardship.

The departures reflect a broader pattern of brain drain that has gripped Sri Lanka, with skilled professionals across multiple sectors choosing to seek opportunities abroad or in the private sector rather than remain in under-resourced public institutions.

Underlying Pressures Driving the Exit

Academic staff at state universities have long voiced frustrations over low salaries, inadequate research funding, and poor working conditions. For many lecturers, the financial pressures of daily life in post-crisis Sri Lanka have made remaining in academia an increasingly difficult choice.

Comparatively low remuneration relative to private sector alternatives

Limited access to research grants and academic resources

Better opportunities available overseas for qualified academics

Economic pressures stemming from Sri Lanka's prolonged financial crisis

Impact on Students and Institutions

The departure of experienced lecturers places an enormous burden on remaining academic staff and diminishes the overall quality of instruction available to students. Universities are finding it increasingly difficult to attract and retain qualified replacements, creating a cycle that could have long-term consequences for Sri Lanka's intellectual and economic development.

The loss of experienced academics from state universities is not merely an institutional problem — it is a national concern that demands urgent policy intervention.

Calls for Action

Education stakeholders and trade unions have repeatedly called on the government to address the root causes driving lecturers away from universities. Meaningful salary reforms, improved research infrastructure, and a clear pathway for academic career development are among the measures being urged to stem the tide of departures.

As Sri Lanka charts its path toward economic recovery, preserving the strength of its university system will be critical to developing the skilled workforce the country needs for sustainable growth.

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