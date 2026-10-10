Sri Lanka Reaffirms Commitment to India: No Territory Will Be Used Against New Delhi's Security Interests

Sri Lanka has formally assured India that its soil will not be permitted to be used in any manner that could threaten or undermine New Delhi's security interests, according to findings presented by a parliamentary panel.

A Pledge Rooted in Regional Stability

The assurance, which underscores the longstanding strategic relationship between the two neighbouring nations, was highlighted by a parliamentary committee as a reaffirmation of Colombo's commitment to maintaining trust and transparency with India on matters of national security.

The commitment signals Sri Lanka's awareness of the sensitive geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region, where both countries share not only close geographical proximity but also deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.

Significance for Bilateral Relations

Analysts have long pointed to Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean as a factor that draws significant attention from regional and global powers. India has historically been attentive to any foreign military or strategic presence on the island that could potentially be directed against its interests.

By reiterating this assurance at a parliamentary level, Sri Lanka appears to be taking deliberate steps to reinforce confidence in Colombo's foreign policy orientation — one that prioritises neighbourly goodwill and regional cooperation over entanglement in competing power rivalries.

Sri Lanka's assurance to India reflects a clear foreign policy stance: that the island nation will not become a staging ground for activities that could destabilise its most important regional partner.

Context of Ongoing Engagement

The two countries have maintained an active diplomatic dialogue in recent years, with high-level visits and bilateral discussions covering a wide range of topics including trade, fishermen's rights, infrastructure development, and security cooperation.

Sri Lanka has previously faced pressure from multiple quarters regarding its relationships with external powers, particularly in relation to port access and infrastructure projects. Against this backdrop, reaffirming its security commitments to India carries notable diplomatic weight.

Sri Lanka and India share a maritime boundary across the Palk Strait

India has historically been among Sri Lanka's largest trading partners and aid providers

Security cooperation between the two nations spans naval coordination and intelligence sharing

The parliamentary panel's disclosure of this assurance is expected to be welcomed in New Delhi as a positive signal of Colombo's continued alignment with the broader goal of peace and stability in South Asia.

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