Sri Lanka ITEC Alumni Association Launches to Unite India-Trained Professionals

A new national alumni body bringing together Sri Lankan professionals who have received training in India under a prestigious bilateral cooperation programme has been formally established, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

The Sri Lanka ITEC Alumni Association was officially launched at its inaugural meeting on Thursday, 8 October 2026, uniting graduates of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme under a single organised platform for the first time.

What is the ITEC Programme?

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India that offers civilian and military training to professionals from partner countries. Sri Lankan participants have over the years benefited from a wide range of technical, administrative and professional development courses conducted at institutions across India.

A New Chapter for ITEC Graduates

The formal establishment of the alumni association is expected to create a structured network through which former ITEC trainees can collaborate, share expertise and contribute meaningfully to Sri Lanka's development agenda. The formation of such a body reflects growing recognition of the value that returning trained professionals bring to both the public and private sectors.

The launch event provided an opportunity for founding members to gather, reflect on their shared experiences in India, and chart a collective vision for the association's role within Sri Lanka's professional landscape.

Strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka Ties

The establishment of the association is also seen as a further strengthening of the broader people-to-people connections between Sri Lanka and India. Alumni networks of this nature often serve as informal ambassadors of goodwill, reinforcing diplomatic and cultural bonds that extend well beyond formal government channels.

With Sri Lanka continuing to navigate complex economic and developmental challenges, the knowledge and skills brought back by ITEC alumni are widely regarded as a valuable national resource that this new association aims to harness in a coordinated and impactful manner.